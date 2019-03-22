Cage Fury Fighting Championships returns to SoCal on May 25

New Jersey-based MMA promotion Cage Fury Fighting Championships will make their Southern California return on May 25th in Coachella, CA for CFFC 75.

CFFC 75 will take place at the Spotlight 29 Casino in Coachella, CA. The event is currently scheduled to be headlined by Miranda Granger (MMA Record: 5-0) vs. Heloisa Azevedo (NNA Record: 4-1) to crown the first ever CFFC Women’s Strawweight Champion.

CFFC 75 is also scheduled to be streamed live on UFC Fight Pass. The promotion also confirmed former WWE performer-turned-UFC fighter Phil “CM Punk” Brooks will be part of the broadcast team for the event.

Tickets for CFFC 75 are available now on the official CFFC website.

CFFC 75 will mark the first event CFFC has held in Southern California since March 25, 2017 when the promotion held their Southern California debut, CFFC 64, in San Diego.

Cage Fury Fighting Championships issued the following press release regarding the event on their official website.