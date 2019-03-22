MPW – 22 March 2019 – Results

Ruby Raze and Piranacanrana defeated Malkor the Destroyer and Auntie Hydie in the main event of MPW’s March 22 event in Moorpark. Click for full results.

Millennium Pro Wrestling

March 22, 2019

Millennium Wrestling Academy

Moorpark, CA

Ruby Raze vs. Piranacanrana went to a no-contest.

Max X & Jax Cannon over Caleb Perez & The Great Zumba.

B-Minus over Vinny Wasco to retain the MPW National Championship.

Dan Joseph & Frankie Frank over The Millennials (Danny Divine & Daniel Moon) in a non-title match.

Dr. Phil Goode over Chuck Mercer, Ray Rosas, and Bulletproof.

Ruby Raze & Piranacanrana over Malkor the Destroyer & Auntie Hydie.