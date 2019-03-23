AWS – 23 March 2019 – Results

Mercedes Martinez defeated B-Boy to retain the AWS Heavyweight Championship in the main event of AWS’s 17th anniversary show on March 23rd in South Gate. Click for full results.



Alternative Wrestling Show

Who Booked This Shit

March 23, 2019

American Legion #335

South Gate, CA

True Grit (Jesse James & Hoss Hogg) over PPRay (Peter Avalon & Ray Rosas) via powerbomb by James on Rosas to win the AWS Tag Team Championship. [6’36]

Andy Brown over Royce Isaacs via package piledriver. [12’27]

Ruby Raze & Vipress over Viva Van & Violet Payne. [6’23]

Watts over Deimos, Hammerstone, and JR Kratos. [8’41]

Reno Scum (Adam Thornstowe & Luster the Legend) over Lucha Homies (Mariachi Loco & Lil’ Cholo) via bridging suplex by Luster the Legend on Mariachi Loco. [7’55]

Tyler Bateman, Funnybone, Jake Atlas, & Dom Kubrick over Mike Camden, Lucas Riley, Chris Bey, & Dicky Mayer via Tombstone Pikedriver on Bey by Bateman. [14’55]

Cheerleader Melissa vs. Shotzi Blackheart goes to a double count out. Cheerleader Melissa retains the AWS Women’s Championship. [5’28]

Mercedes Martinez over B-Boy by submission to retain the AWS Heavyweight Championship. [17’12]