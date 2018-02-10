MPW – 09 February 2018 – Quick Results

Brendan Divine and Daniel Moon wrestled to a time limit draw in a Millennium Cup Series match for the main event of MPW’s February 9 show in Moorpark. Click for full results.
Millennium Pro Wrestling
February 9, 2018
Millennium Wrestling Academy
Moorpark, CA
Malkor over Master Flame
Duke Bennett over The Great Zumba
Figgy & The Sweetfish (Hydie & Dr. Phil Goode) over Brawlin’ Bo Cooper & Drew Evrist
Luchasaurus over Frankie Frank
Millennium Cup Series
Che Cabrera over Mikey O’Shea
-Che Cabrera earns 2 points.
Danny Divine over Bulletproof to win the MPW National Championship
Millennium Cup Series
Brendan Divine and Daniel Moon went to a time limit draw.
-Both wrestlers earn 1 point.
Millennium Cup Standings
Pool A
Danny Divine – 3-2-0 – 6 pts.
Brendan Divine – 2-1-2 – 5 pts.
Che Cabrera – 3-3-1 – 5 pts.
Andrew Mercer (replaced Frankie Frank) – 0-4-0 – 0 pts. (Out of the tournament due to injury)
Pool B
Daniel Moon – 3-1-2 – 8 pts.
Ray Rosas – 3-2-0 – 6 pts.
Mikey O’Shea – 3-3-0 – 6 pts.
Dan Joseph – 1-1-1 – 3 pts. (Out of the tournament due to injury)
