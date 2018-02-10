MPW – 09 February 2018 – Quick Results

Brendan Divine and Daniel Moon wrestled to a time limit draw in a Millennium Cup Series match for the main event of MPW’s February 9 show in Moorpark. Click for full results.

Millennium Pro Wrestling

February 9, 2018

Millennium Wrestling Academy

Moorpark, CA

Malkor over Master Flame

Duke Bennett over The Great Zumba

Figgy & The Sweetfish (Hydie & Dr. Phil Goode) over Brawlin’ Bo Cooper & Drew Evrist

Luchasaurus over Frankie Frank

Millennium Cup Series

Che Cabrera over Mikey O’Shea

-Che Cabrera earns 2 points.

Danny Divine over Bulletproof to win the MPW National Championship

Millennium Cup Series

Brendan Divine and Daniel Moon went to a time limit draw.

-Both wrestlers earn 1 point.

Millennium Cup Standings

Pool A

Danny Divine – 3-2-0 – 6 pts.

Brendan Divine – 2-1-2 – 5 pts.

Che Cabrera – 3-3-1 – 5 pts.

Andrew Mercer (replaced Frankie Frank) – 0-4-0 – 0 pts. (Out of the tournament due to injury)

Pool B

Daniel Moon – 3-1-2 – 8 pts.

Ray Rosas – 3-2-0 – 6 pts.

Mikey O’Shea – 3-3-0 – 6 pts.

Dan Joseph – 1-1-1 – 3 pts. (Out of the tournament due to injury)