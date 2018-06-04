Millennium Pro Wrestling to Hold Fan Appreciation Show on June 8

Millennium Pro Wrestling has announced their event in Moorpark this Friday, June 8, 2018, will be a fan appreciation event with free admission. The show comes on the heels of their anniversary show last week that saw each of the promotion’s titles change hands.

The promotion released the following statement regarding the event:

Join us this Friday Night, June 8, 2018 and EVERY Friday Night at the MPW Arena for the ONLY Weekly Wrestling show in California! Come and witness the fallout of the MPW 805 Anniversary Show as we kick off Summer time with a FREE SHOW – Free admission for everyone in attendance to show our appreciation to our fans who have supported us over the years! (Seating is limited – Early arrival recommended)

The event will be headlined by “Professional” Peter Avalon facing Danny Divine and Max X challenging Brendan Divine for the MPW National Title. Also scheduled to appear are MPW Champion Daniel Moon, MPW Tag Team Champions No Mercy (Master Jason Flame and Charlie Mercer), Ray Rosas, Dr. Phil Goode, Olijah Friday, Bulletproof, Malkor the Destroyer, Pinky, Auntie Hydie, and Jimi Mayhem, among others.

Millennium Pro Wrestling was created in early 2001 by Paul Ventimiglia, who wrestled locally as Logan X. Ventimiglia started his wrestling career in 1998, when he began training with Cincinnati Red at the Grappler’s Den in Simi Valley. Ventimiglia then got Barry Cohen on board, who worked at the Bernard Milken Jewish Community Center, which was a regular venue for UIWA, and would become MPW’s original venue. At the time Ventimiglia was also working at the RF Video cart at the Northridge Fashion Center Mall, where he met Adrian Montes, who invested in MPW becoming the third promoter for the company.

The promotion then went on an eight year hiatus in March 2002. The promotion then returned in 2010, running until 2013 before once again going on hiatus. The Moorpark Era for the promotion began when the Millennium Wrestling Academy opened in June 2016 and the promotion has run nearly weekly since.

Millennium Pro Wrestling holds events most Friday’s at their school, the Millennium Wrestling Academy, located at 165 Poindexter Ave. in Moorpark, CA. Bell time for their fan appreciation show is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. with doors opening at 6:30 p.m.