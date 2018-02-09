FIST Combat – 09 February 2018 – Quick Results

Eli Everfly defeated Teddy Hart and Biagio Crescenzo to win the vacant FIST championship at FIST Combat’s February 9 show in San Diego. Click for full results.

FIST Combat

February 9, 2018

Masonic Hall

San Diego, CA

Matt Vandagriff over Maximus be senton. [9’40]

Sho Nuff over The Millennial (Azrael) via a Big Boot. [6’52]

Ruby Raze over Randy Order via rope hung brainbuster. [8’03]

True Grit (Jesse James & Hoss Hogg) vs Pulp Fistin’ (Jules Winfield (Michael Hopkins) & Vincent Vega (KC Douglas)) goes to a draw in the 3rd fall. [11’00]

Biggie Biggz over A Shark in a Kaiju MMA match. [6’52]

Dirty Ron McDonald over B-Boy via roll up in a Fans Bring Weapons match to retain the FIST Combat Death Match title. [18’38]

Eli Everfly over Teddy Hart and Biagio Crescenzo to win the vacant FIST Combat championship. [10’58]