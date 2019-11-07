FIST Combat – 07 November 2019 – Results

FIST Combat held its FIST vs. The World event on November 7, 2019 in Chula Vista, CA. Dirty Ron McDonald defeated Mance Warner to retain the FIST Combat Championship and Wolf Zaddies defeated Nick Gage and Jimmy Lloyd to retain the tag-team titles. Click for full results from the event.

FIST Combat

FIST vs. The World

November 7, 2019

Some random warehouse

Chula Vista, CA

Dylan Kyle Cox won a battle royal.

Danny Limelight over Tony Deppen.

Anthony Idol over Psicosis.

Ryan Kidd over Bestia 666 and Jordan Oliver.

Wolf Zaddies (Tito Escondido & Che Cabrera) over Nick Gage & Jimmy Lloyd to retain the FIST Combat Tag Team Championship.

Dirty Ron McDonald over Mance Warner to retain the FIST Combat Championship.