NJPW announces 7 more names for Anaheim

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced seven more wrestlers that will be taking part in their Lion’s Break Project 2 events on December 7 and 8 in Anaheim, CA.

The biggest name announced in the latest batch is the 2019 Super J-Cup winner and current IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion El Phantasmo. His tag team partner Taiji Ishimori had previously been confirmed for the events.

Aaron Solow will be returning toNJPW at Lion’s Break Project 2. He previously appeared for the promotion during their Southern Showdown tour of Australia and is scheduled to appear at their Showdown in San Jose and Los Angeles events this weekend.

Local luchador Misterioso Jr. has also been added to Lion’s Break Project 2. Misterioso Jr. debuted in 2011 and is from Los Angeles. He recently completed a tour in Japan with Dragon Gate.

Ren Narita (who is currently on excursion training at NJPW’s LA Dojo), Barrett Brown, and Riegel Twins (Logan and Sterling) were also added to the event.

It was also announced that Karl Fredericks, who had previously been announced for Lion’s Break Project 2, will not be taking part due to his entry into the World Tag League.

New Japan Pro Wrestling will be announcing the match card at a later date.

CharaExpo USA is taking place on December 7 and December 8, 2019, at the Anaheim Convention Center.

New Japan Pro Wrestling will also be holding two events in California this weekend, with New Japan Showdown in San Jose and Los Angeles on November 9 and November 11 respectively. The Lion’s Break Project 2 events at CharaExpo USA will be the last two NJPW events in the United States for 2019.

NJPW held the first edition of Lion’s Break Project last year as part of CharaExpo USA on November 10 and 11, 2018. The shows featured a mix of NJPW regulars such as Kenny Omega, Hirooki Goto, Ryusuke Taguchi, Jushin Thunder Liger, David Finlay, and Rocky Romero. The shows also featured ACH, Jeff Cobb, and NJPW LA Dojo Young Lions Coughlin, Connors, and Fredericks. Both shows are currently available to watch on NJPWWorld.com.

Tickets for CharaExpo USA are currently available at Eventbrite.com. For more information on CharaExpo USA, visit the official CharaExpo USA website.