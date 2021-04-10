NJPW Strong – 09 April 2021 – Results

New Japan Pro Wrestling aired their latest episode of Strong on April 9, 2021, taped at the Oceanview Pavilion in Port Hueneme. Click for full results.
Lio Rush over Clark Connors. [9’57]
Tom Lawlor over Ren Narita by referee’s decision. [13’19]
Hikuleo over Fred Rosser. [6’22]
Brody King over Chris Dickinson. [10’42]
