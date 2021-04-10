NJPW Strong – 09 April 2021 – Results

New Japan Pro Wrestling aired their latest episode of Strong on April 9, 2021, taped at the Oceanview Pavilion in Port Hueneme. Click for full results.

New Japan Cup USA 2021 First Round Match

Lio Rush over Clark Connors. [9’57]

New Japan Cup USA 2021 First Round Match

Tom Lawlor over Ren Narita by referee’s decision. [13’19]

New Japan Cup USA 2021 First Round Match

Hikuleo over Fred Rosser. [6’22]

New Japan Cup USA 2021 First Round Match

Brody King over Chris Dickinson. [10’42]