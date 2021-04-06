Canna Pro – 03 April 2021 – Results

Posted By: Steve Bryant 04/06/2021

Bestia 666 and Mechawolf defeated DoomFly in the main event of Canna Pro’s April 3 event in La Mesa, CA. Click for full results.

Canna Pro
4-3-2-1 Blast Off
April 3, 2021
Level Up Pro Wrestling School
La Mesa, CA

The Top Two over Honor Society (Spear) 5 min 24 sec.

Iron Lung Tag Match
Stoner Bros over Biggie Bigzz and Rob Sh*t (Blunt fully smoked) 11 min 20 sec.

Michael Hopkins over J2 Mattioli (Goomba Stomp) 9 min 20 sec.

Sweet Robin Shaw over Ruby Raze (Punt to Groin) 6 min 39 sec.

Triple Threat Pound On A Pole Match
Mr Iguana over Remy Marcel & Guy Cool (Pound pull) 6 min 44 sec.

Bad Dude Tito over Mike Camden (DQ interference from Devin Sparks) 5 min 12 sec.

Hunter Freeman & Bad Dude Tito over Devin Sparks & Mike Camden (Flying Boot) 6 min 59 sec.

Bestia 666 & Mechawolf over Doomfly (Eli Everfly & Delilah Doom) (Kinniku Buster to Swanton) 16 min 59 sec

