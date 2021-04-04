FIST Combat – 03 April 2021 – Results

Eddie Islas defeated Ryan Kidd in a dog collar match to retain the Get FIST’d TV Championship in the main event of FIST Combat’s April 3 event in San Diego. Click for full results.

FIST Combat

April 3, 2021

FUC House

San Diego, CA

Blake Daniels over El Pirarih.

Hellman Rosecrown over Sad Boy Neiko .

Gino Rivera over Jack Cartwheel.

Midas Creed & Serza over The Dare Devils to retain the Intergalactic Tag Team Championships.

Juicy Finau over Jheri Giggalo to retain the FIST Combat Championship.

Veinom over Dirty Ron McDonald to retain the FIST Combat XXX Championship.

