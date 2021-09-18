FIST Combat – 18 September 2021 – Results

FIST Combat held GCW vs FIST II on September 18 in San Diego, with a main event that saw Nick Gage defeat Dirty Ron. Click for full results from the event.

FIST Combat

GCW vs FIST II

September 18, 2021

San Diego, CA

Atticus Cogar over AJ Gray, Cameron Gates, Motros Jungle, Veinom, Hellman Rosecrown, Wicked Wicket, and Elis Taylor.

Brandon Gatson over Jordan Oliver.

Second Gear Crew (Matthew Justice & Mance Warner) over DoomFly (Eli Everfly & Delilah Doom) to retain the GCW Tag Team Championship.

Honest Jon over Effy to retainthe Get FIST’d Television Championship.

Nick Gage over Dirty Ron.