Baja Stars USA – 18 September 2021 – Results

Stuka Jr. won a five-way elimination match in the main event of the September 18 Baja Stars USA event in San Diego. Click for full results.

Baja Stars USA

September 18, 2021

San Diego, CA

Sexy Fabrizio over Eddie Islas.

Hit Girl and Angel Sagrado over Kae Luz and Sicario.

Juan Mattioli and KC Douglas over Robin Shaw and Cameron August.

Nightmare Azteca, Vulcan, and Inframundo over Blac Mamba, Rasta Lion, and Commando I by DQ.

Scarecrow and Monster II over Guerrero Imperial and Rompecabezas.

Alex Coughlin over Kevin Knight.

Stuka Jr. over Unicornio, Guerrero Maya Jr., Puma Negro, and Lord Drako in a 5 Way Elimination Match.