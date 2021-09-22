Blake Troop to make pro-wrestling debut on October 2nd PrimeTime Live

Blake “Bulletproof” Troop will be making his professional wrestling debut at the October 2, 2021 United Wrestling Network tapings in Commerce, CA. Troop is a world-class catch wrestler and MMA fighter with a professional MMA record of 8-6, with seven wins coming by knockout.

An accomplished wrestler and fighter with a 100% first-round finishing rate, Troop was involved in one of the most memorable fights in CXF history in 2016 when he fought Mosses Murrieta at CXF 5. In that fight, a bloodied Troop was caught in a triangle choke during the 3rd round. Despite blood pouring from his face and being placed in a choke, Troop continued to battle until Murrieta finally put him to sleep.

In February, Troop competed for the vacant Snake Pit Catch Wrestling World Heavyweight title, making it to the finals, where current world champion Travis Weiff pinned him.

Troop has been doing commentary for Championship Wrestling from Hollywood over the past year and a half, while at the same time, he has been training to become a professional wrestler. Troop moved to Florida to focus fully on professional wrestling in December and began training with Chris Silvio and Matt Sydal. He has also done training with Brain Kendrick, Peter Avalon, and the Santino Bros. Wrestling Academy.

Thunder Rosa has credited Troop with teaching her the Peruvian Necktie that she has been using as her submission finisher in AEW.

Troop has been described as a very innovative grappler that blends shoot techniques and concepts with pro wrestling storytelling.

United Wrestling Network has not announced an opponent for Troop yet. The tapings are scheduled on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at The Commerce Casino & Hotel in Commerce, California.

The tapings in Commerce will be part of a United Wrestling Network doubleheader. The promotion will be taping episodes of Championship Wrestling from Hollywood and hold a live PrimeTime Live pay-per-view.

Troop is scheduled to appear on the live PrimeTime Live pay-per-view part of the tapings. The pay-per-view will be broadcast at 6:30 pm PDT/9:30 pm EDT for $9.99 and can be purchased at Fite.tv.

Tickets for the United Wrestling Network doubleheader are on sale at www.hollywoodwrestling.com and www.unitedwrestlingtv.com.