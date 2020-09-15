UWN – 15 September 2020 – Quick Results

The United Wrestling Network presented the first edition of Primetime Live at Thunder Studios in Long Beach, CA. In the main event, Nick Aldis defeated Mike Bennett to retain the NWA World Championship. Click for results.

United Wrestling Network

Primetime Live (Episode 1)

September 15, 2020

Thunder Studios

Long Beach, CA

Dark Match: Eli Drake defeated Jordan Cruz.

Alexander Hammerstone defeated EJ Sparks to retain the West Coast Pro Championship.

Jordan Clearwater defeated Will Allday.

Kamille defeated Heather Monroe.

The Tribe (Hawaiian Lion & The Navajo Warrior) vs. The Wolf Zaddies (Bad Dude Tito & Che Cabrera) ended in a Time Limit Draw.

Chris Dickinson defeated Jordan Cruz.

Dan Joseph defeated Levi Shapiro to retain the UWN Television Championship.

Nick Aldis defeated Mike Bennett to retain the NWA World Championship via referee stoppage.