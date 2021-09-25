One Ring Circus – 25 September 2021 – Results

One Ring Circus held an event in Santee, CA on September 25 that featured the first part of their championship tournament. Click for full results.

One Ring Circus

September 25, 2021

Pacific Islander Beer Company

Santee, CA

Matt Collins over Aaron Garvey via submission (choke out). [6:09]

Championship Tournament – 1st Round

Ryan Kidd over Anthony Idol via DDT. [7:59]

Championship Tournament – 1st Round

Tortuga over Terex via Running splash. [5:51]



Championship Tournament – 1st Round

Azrael over Eddie Islas. [9:40]

Championship Tournament – 1st Round

Couch Potato Carl over SoCal Crazy via Olympic Style Slam. [10:38]

Heavy Hitters over Ruben Iglesias & Hellman Rosecrown. [7:06]

Championship Tournament – Semi Finals

Tortuga over Ryan Kidd via Turtle Splash. [10:32]

Credit: Bagu