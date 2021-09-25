One Ring Circus – 25 September 2021 – Results

One Ring Circus held an event in Santee, CA on September 25 that featured the first part of their championship tournament. Click for full results.
One Ring Circus
September 25, 2021
Pacific Islander Beer Company
Santee, CA
Matt Collins over Aaron Garvey via submission (choke out). [6:09]
Championship Tournament – 1st Round
Ryan Kidd over Anthony Idol via DDT. [7:59]
Championship Tournament – 1st Round
Tortuga over Terex via Running splash. [5:51]
Championship Tournament – 1st Round
Azrael over Eddie Islas. [9:40]
Championship Tournament – 1st Round
Couch Potato Carl over SoCal Crazy via Olympic Style Slam. [10:38]
Heavy Hitters over Ruben Iglesias & Hellman Rosecrown. [7:06]
Championship Tournament – Semi Finals
Tortuga over Ryan Kidd via Turtle Splash. [10:32]
