Prime Time LIVE – 16 September 2021 – Results

“Pretty” Peter Avalon reunited with Ray Rosas to defeat Reno Scum in the main event of the un-televised United Wrestling Network’ Prime Time Live, September 16, 2021. Click for full results.
Prime Time LIVE
September 16, 2021
Don Quixote
Boyle Heights, CA
Hero Leu def. Drake Frost
United TV Championship Match
Levi Shapiro w/ Howdy def. Jordan Clearwater w/ Bulletproof to retain.
United World Tag Championship Match
The Bodega (Danny Limelight & Papa Esco) def. Midnight Heat to retain.
Cezsar Bononi def Beef Candy
Raze defeated Jezette Marie
CWFH Heritage Championship Match
Jordan Cruz def. Dan Joseph to retain.
PPRAY (Ray Rosas & Peter Avalon) def. Reno Scum (Adam Thornstowe & Luster the Legend)
