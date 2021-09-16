Prime Time LIVE – 16 September 2021 – Results

09/16/2021

“Pretty” Peter Avalon reunited with Ray Rosas to defeat Reno Scum in the main event of the un-televised United Wrestling Network’ Prime Time Live, September 16, 2021. Click for full results.

Prime Time LIVE
September 16, 2021
Don Quixote
Boyle Heights, CA

Hero Leu def. Drake Frost

United TV Championship Match
Levi Shapiro w/ Howdy def. Jordan Clearwater w/ Bulletproof to retain.

United World Tag Championship Match
The Bodega (Danny Limelight & Papa Esco) def. Midnight Heat to retain.

Cezsar Bononi def Beef Candy

Raze defeated Jezette Marie

CWFH Heritage Championship Match
Jordan Cruz def. Dan Joseph to retain.

PPRAY (Ray Rosas & Peter Avalon) def. Reno Scum (Adam Thornstowe & Luster the Legend)


