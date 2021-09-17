GCW Highest in the Room – 17 September 2021 – Results

Minoru Suzuki defeated Jonathan Gresham in the main event of GCW’s Highest in the Room at the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Los Angeles. After the match, Nick Gage challenged Suzuki for a match on October 23rd. Click for full results.

Game Changer Wrestling

Highest in the Room

September 17, 2021

Ukrainian Cultural Center

Los Angeles, CA

ASF over Jimmy Lloyd, Eli Everfly, Gringo Loco, Arez, and Everett Connors.

2 Cold Scorpio over Effy.

Alex Zayne over Jordan Oliver.

Atticus Cogar over Ninja Mack.

Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner, Matthew Justice, & AJ Gray) over Starboy Charlie, Lucas Riley, & Nick Wayne.

Alex Colon over G Raver.

Chris Dickinson over Jacob Fatu via DQ.

Tony Deppen over Ron Funches.

Minoru Suzuki over Jonathan Gresham.

Note: This was 2 Cold Scorpio’s first match in Southern California since January 24, 1999.