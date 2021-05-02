GCW announces their next three Los Angeles events

Earlier today, Game Changer Wrestling announced the dates for their next three events in Los Angeles, with an event each month from August through October. The promotion confirmed that they would be holding events in the Los Angeles area on August 7, September 17, and October 23.

The announced events will be the first GCW events in Southern California with fans in attendance since October 17, 2020, when the promotion held their The Last Resort event in Silverado, CA. That event was initially scheduled for Imperial County’s Slab City but was moved after they were advised they couldn’t hold it in Slab City due to COVID-19 restrictions. GCW also produced Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 4 and 5 earlier this year, but no fans were allowed at those events.

The August 7 GCW event will be the promotion’s ninth Southern California event. GCW made their Southern California debut on November 16, 2018, when they presented Joey Janela’s LA Confidential at The Hi Hat in Los Angeles. That event received national mainstream media attention due to a match between GCW World Champion Nick Gage and David Arquette.

GCW is currently considered to be one of the top independent promotions in the United States, and most of their events are available on pay-per-view through Fite.tv. The promotion will also be running an event in Las Vegas, NV, on May 15.

No venues or lineups have been announced yet for their Los Angeles events. State tuned to SoCalUncensored.com for updates.