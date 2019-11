GCW Slime Language – 08 November 2019 – Results

Nick Gage defeated Jake Atlas to retain the GCW World Championship in the main event of GCW’s Slime Language in Los Angeles, CA. Click for full results from the event.

Game Changer Wrestling

Slime Language

November 8, 2019

Ukrainian Culture Center

Los Angeles, CA

Blake Christian over Jimmy Lloyd, Eli Everfly, Arez, Jordan Oliver, and Alex Zayne.

Mance Warner over Matthew Justice.

Chris Bey over Tony Deppen.

Toshiyuki Sakuda over Orin Veidtin a deathmatch.

EFFY over Eddie Kingston.

Chris Dickinson over B-Boy.

Human Tornado over Kikutaro.

Nick Gage over Jake Atlas to retain the GCW World Championship.