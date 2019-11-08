Santino Bros. Up All Night – 08 November 2019 – Results

Santino Bros. held their ninth Up All Night tapings on November 8, 2019 in Bell Gardens, CA. Click for results from the tapings.
Santino Bros. Up All Night
Up All Night #9
November 8, 2019
Santino Bros. Wrestling Academy
Bell Gardens, CA
Robby Phoenix over Alec Thomas.
Manny Mars over Mylo Matters.
Guy Cool over Hyde.
Dylan Kyle Cox over Ray Romero Jr.
True Grit (Jesse James & Hoss Hogg) over Ring Worms (Baron Rotza & Rob Shit).
Vinny Wasco over Alonzo Alvarez.
RJ Santos over Lucas Riley.
