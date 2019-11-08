EWF – 08 November 2019 – Results

Rico Dynamite defeated Anthony Idol and Mariachi Loco in an elimination match to retain the EWF Heavyweight Championship in the main event of EWF’s November 8 show in Covina, CA. Click for full results.

Empire Wrestling Federation

November 8, 2019

EWF Empire

Covina, CA

Honest Jon over Brandon Gatson.

Jordan Clearwater over Archimedes to retain the EWF American Title.

Daniel Moon over Super Beetle by submission.

Andy Brown over Ricardo Rodriguez.

Wolf Zaddies (Tito Escondido & Che Cabrera) over Romeo Cruz & SoCal Crazy to retain the EWF Tag-Team Championship.

Rico Dynamite over Anthony Idol and Mariachi Loco to retain the EWF Heavyweight Championship.