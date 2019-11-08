Thunder Rosa defeated in her pro-MMA debut

Former Southern California Women’s Wrestler of the Year Melissa “Thunder Rosa” Cervantes was defeated by Nadine “Too Much” Mandiau in pro-MMA debut at tonight’s Combate Americas event in San Antonio, TX.

Mandiau, who fights out of San Diego, CA, won by unanimous decision with all three judges scoring the fight 30-27. While Cervantes was able to survive for three rounds, the fight was mostly dominated by Mandiau.

The fight was fought in the 115-pound strawweight class. Mandiau improves her pro-record to 1-1 while Cervantes’ record is 0-1.

It was announced on September 17, 2019, that Cervantes had signed a multi-fight deal with Combate Americas. She is the third pro-wrestler signed by Combate Americas. Alberto Del Rio, whose real name is Jose Alberto Rodriguez, has been working as an executive with the company and will fight Tito Ortiz on December 7. Also, Dulce Garcia, who wrestled as Sexy Star, debuted with Combate Americas on April 12, 2019, with a win over Mariana Ruiz Avila.

Cervantes, who wrestled as Kobra Moon in Lucha Underground, currently wrestles for WOW Women of Wrestling as Serpentine and is featured on NWA Power along with wrestling for numerous independent wrestling promotions.

After 2016, Melissa Cervantes became the first recipient of the Southern California Women’s Wrestler of the Year award, beating out her fellow Combate Americas contracted-fighter Sexy Star who was the runner-up. In 2017 Cervantes moved out of California and has only made sporadic appearances in the area since, mainly for Lucha Underground and WOW.