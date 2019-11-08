MPW – 08 November 2019 – Quick Results

Posted By: Andrew 11/08/2019

Millennium Pro Wrestling
Millennium Cup Series Night 2
November 8th, 2019
Millennium Wrestling Academy
Chatsworth, CA

Danny Divine defeated Barbie Boi in a Millennium Cup Series Block B match. Divine received 2 points in the MIllennium Cup Series.

Dr. Phile Goode and Ayoka Muhara defeated Auntie Hydie

Jax Cannon defeated Olijah Friday in a Millennium Cup Series Block B match. Cannon received 2 points in the MIllennium Cup Series.

Ray Rosas defeated Cereal Man in a Ray Rosas Open Challenge Series match.

Diego Valens & Frankie Frank defeated The Midnight Snacks (Robin Shaw & The Great Zumba) to become the new MPW Tag Team Champions.

