Bar Wrestling announces teams for all elimination match event on November 21

Bar Wrestling has announced the eight teams for its next show, titled A Series of Elimination Events, on November 21, 2019, in Baldwin Park, CA. The show will feature all Survivor Series style elimination matches.

Due to the show featuring only elimination style matches, which are typically longer than standard matches, A Series of Elimination Events will only have four matches instead of Bar Wrestling’s normal six.

Here are the eight teams:

Brian Cage, Killer Kross, Chris Masters, and Royce Isaacs

Willie Mack, Matt Sydal, B-Boy, and Rocky Romero

Kylie Rae, Miranda Alize, Tiana Ringer, and Ruby Raze

Natural Classics (Tome and Stevie Filip), Cody Vance, and Chris Bey

Joey Ryan, Jervis Cottonbelly, Kikutaro, and Super Panda

Andy Brown, Ray Rosas and Los Luchas (Phoenix Star and Zokre)

Douglas James, Dom Kubrick, Eli Everfly, and Lucas Riley

RockNES Monsters (BHK and Yuma), Russ Taylor, and Watts

No matches have been announced.

Chris Masters, Tiana Ringer, Cody Vance, and Lucas Riley will all be making their Bar Wrestling debuts at A Series of Elimination Events. Cody Vance will also be making his Southern California debut. As of press time, Tiana Ringer has never wrestled in Southern California and last wrestled anywhere in California in 2006. She is however scheduled to appear at a Pro Wrestling Unplugged event in Santa Maria, CA on November 15.

A Series of Elimination Events will also mark the Bar Wrestling return of Douglas James. In his last match in Bar Wrestling, on November 1, 2018, James suffered a hip injury while wrestling Luchasaurus. James was originally told by doctors he may never wrestle again but was able to return to the ring two and a half months later.

Bar Wrestling’s A Series of Elimination Events will be taking place at American Legion Post 241 in Baldwin Park, CA on November 21, 2019. Tickets are on sale now and cost $25.00 for pre-sale and $40.00 at the door. Bell time is scheduled for 9:00 p.m. All Bar Wrestling events in Baldwin Park are standing room only.