Bar Wrestling – 25 April 2019 – Results

Bar Wrestling
Bar Wrestling 34: Bonesaw’s Ready
April 25, 2019
American Legion #241
Baldwin Park, CA
Jungle Boy over Andy Brown.
PPRay (Peter Avalon & Ray Rosas) over Mick Moretti & Tyler Bateman.
Moose over Luchasaurus.
Brian Cage over Daga.
Heather Monroe, Tessa Blanchard, & Jordynne Grace over Watts & RockNES Monsters (Yuma & BHK).
Jake Atlas over Joey Ryan.
