Bar Wrestling – 25 April 2019 – Results

Jake Atlas defeated Joey Ryan in the main event of Bar Wrestling’s Bonesaw’s Ready on April 25 in Baldwin Park. Click for full results from the event.

Bar Wrestling
Bar Wrestling 34: Bonesaw’s Ready
April 25, 2019
American Legion #241
Baldwin Park, CA

Jungle Boy over Andy Brown.

PPRay (Peter Avalon & Ray Rosas) over Mick Moretti & Tyler Bateman.

Moose over Luchasaurus.

Brian Cage over Daga.

Heather Monroe, Tessa Blanchard, & Jordynne Grace over Watts & RockNES Monsters (Yuma & BHK).

Jake Atlas over Joey Ryan.

