Bar Wrestling – 21 August 2019 – Results

Jake Atlas and Heather Monroe defeated Taya Valkyrie and John Hennigan in the main event of Bar Wrestling’s Don’t Talk to Me Until I’ve Had My Coffee on August 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, CA. Click for full results.

Bar Wrestling

Bar Wrestling 42: Don’t Talk To Me Until I’ve Had My Coffee

August 21, 2019

Bootleg Theater

Los Angeles, CA

RockNES Monsters (Yuma & BHK) over Jordan Oliver & Isaiah Velasquez, Brandon Cutler & Gentleman Jervis, and Eye Candy Elliot & GPA.

Watts over Dom Kubrick.

Los Luchas (Zokre & Phoenix Starr) over Andy Brown & Tyler Bateman.

Delilah Doom over Joey Ryan.

Luchasaurus, Marko Stunt, & Jungle Boy over PPRay (Peter Avalon & Ray Rosas) & Diego Valles.

Tenille Dashwood over Shotzi Blackheart.

Jake Atlas & Heather Monroe over Taya Valkyrie & John Hennigan.