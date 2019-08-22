NJPW 2019 Super J-Cup – 22 August 2019 – Results

New Japan Pro Wrestling held the first round of the 2019 Super J-Cup in Tacoma, WA on August 22, 2019. Will Ospreay defeated Amazing Red to advance to the quarter-finals in the main event. The quarter finals will take place on Saturday in San Francisco with the semi-finals and finals on Sunday in Long Beach. Click for full results.
New Japan Pro Wrestling
2019 Super J-Cup
August 22, 2019
Temple Theater
Tacoma, WA
Jyushin Thunder Liger & Karl Fredericks over Ren Narita & Shota Umino. [7’30]
Soberano Jr. over Rocky Romero in the first round of the 2019 Super J-Cup. [11’04]
Carístico over BUSHI in the first round of the 2019 Super J-Cup. [11’56]
Ryusuke Taguchi over Jonathan Gresham in the first round of the 2019 Super J-Cup. [10’08]
El Phantasmo over Robbie Eagles in the first round of the 2019 Super J-Cup. [12’59]
TJ Perkins over Clark Connors in the first round of the 2019 Super J-Cup. [12’17]
Dragon Lee over YOH in the first round of the 2019 Super J-Cup. [18’51]
SHO over Taiji Ishimori in the first round of the 2019 Super J-Cup. [17’06]
Will Ospreay over Amazing Red in the first round of the 2019 Super J-Cup. [28’19]
