Full lineup announced for New Japan Showdown Los Angeles

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the full match lineup for their November 11, 2019 event, New Japan Showdown Los Angeles, taking place at the Globe Theater in Downtown Los Angeles.

The main event of New Japan Showdown Los Angeles will be a trios match between members Los Ingobernables De Japon and Bullet Club. Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi, and BUSHI will be representing Los Ingobernables De Japon and Jay White, Chase Owens, and Gedo will represent Bullet Club.

In the semi-main event, the Bullet Club team of El Phantasmo, Taiji Ishimori, and KENTA will be taking on the Chaos team of SHO, YOH, and Hirooki Goto.

Kota Ibushi will be taking on Ren Narita in a fascinating singles match at New Japan Showdown Los Angeles. Ibushi will be challenging Kazuchika Okada for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship in the main event of the January 4, 2020 Wrestle Kingdom at the Tokyo Dome.

Rounding out the card will be Rocky Romero and Tomohiro Ishii taking on SANADA and EVIL in a tag-team match; Clark Connors, David Finlay and Juice Robinson versus El Desperado, Lance Archer and Minoru Suzuki; Colt Cabana and Toru Yano teaming to face Alex Coughlin and Karl Fredericks; and the opening match of TJP and Amazing Red teaming to face Aaron Solow and the debuting Alex Zayne.

Here is the full card for NJPW’s New Japan Showdown Los Angeles:

Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi & BUSHI vs. Jay White, Chase Owens & Gedo

Hirooki Goto, SHO & YOH vs. KENTA, Taiji Ishimori & El Phantasmo

Kota Ibushi vs. Ren Narita

Tomohiro Ishii & Rocky Romero vs. EVIL & SANADA

Juice Robinson, David Finlay & Clark Connors vs. Minoru Suzuki, Lance Archer & El Desperado

Toru Yano & Colt Cabana vs. Karl Fredericks & Alex Coughlin

Amazing Red & TJP vs. Aaron Solow & Alex Zayne

Also, NJPW will allow fans to film and share 30-second video clips of the matches at New Japan Showdown Los Angeles on social media. Normally video recording is prohibited at NJPW events.

NJPW’s New Japan Showdown Los Angeles will take place at 7:00 p.m. on November 11, 2019, at the Globe Theater in Los Angeles. All seating has sold out but standing room tickets are still available.