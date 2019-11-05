Rankings for October 2019

SoCal Uncensored Thumbnail

Posted By: Steve Bryant 11/05/2019

Rankings for October 2019 are out and Tyler Bateman was named the Southern California Wrestler of the Month. Jake Atlas defeating Daga at the October 18 PCW Ultra event was named Match of the Month. Click for the full rankings.

Matches

  1. Jake Atlas over Daga – PCW Ultra – October 18 [2]
  2. Heather Monroe, Dom Kubrick, & Jake Atlas over Andy Brown, Tyler Bateman, & Ray Rosas – Bar Wrestling – October 9 [1]
  3. Fatu over Eddie Kingston – PCW Ultra – October 18 [1]
  4. Orange Cassidy over Priscilla Kelly – Bar Wrestling – October 31 [1]
  5. B-Boy & Adrian Quest over Andy Brown & Tyler Bateman – Ground Zero – October 26

Wrestlers

  1. Tyler Bateman [2]
  2. Jake Atlas [1]
  3. Ray Rosas [2]
  4. Andy Brown
  5. Daga
  6. Brian Cage
  7. Danny Limelight
  8. Dom Kubrick
  9. Heather Monroe
  10. Wolf Zaddies (Tito Escondido & Che Cabrera)
  11. Daniel Moon
  12. Kevin Owens
  13. Unicornio
  14. Lucha Brothers (Penta El Zero M & Rey Fenix)
  15. Bayley
  16. Eli Everfly
  17. Tessa Blanchard
  18. Watts
  19. Fatu
  20. Los Luchas (Zokre & Phoenix Star)
  21. Miranda Alize
  22. Ju Dizz
  23. Mike Camden
  24. Douglas James
  25. Rico Dynamite
  26. Charlotte Flair
  27. Joey Ryan
  28. Hunter Freeman
  29. Hammerstone
  30. Anthony Idol
  31. Eddie Kingston
  32. Orange Cassidy
  33. Danny Divine
  34. Puma King
  35. Hyde
  36. Josef Samael
  37. Slice Boogie
  38. Jordan Clearwater
  39. Ruby Raze
  40. Priscilla Kelly

Numbers in brackets are 1st place votes.

