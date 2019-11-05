Rankings for October 2019 are out and Tyler Bateman was named the Southern California Wrestler of the Month. Jake Atlas defeating Daga at the October 18 PCW Ultra event was named Match of the Month. Click for the full rankings.

Matches

Jake Atlas over Daga – PCW Ultra – October 18 [2] Heather Monroe, Dom Kubrick, & Jake Atlas over Andy Brown, Tyler Bateman, & Ray Rosas – Bar Wrestling – October 9 [1] Fatu over Eddie Kingston – PCW Ultra – October 18 [1] Orange Cassidy over Priscilla Kelly – Bar Wrestling – October 31 [1] B-Boy & Adrian Quest over Andy Brown & Tyler Bateman – Ground Zero – October 26

Wrestlers

Tyler Bateman [2] Jake Atlas [1] Ray Rosas [2] Andy Brown Daga Brian Cage Danny Limelight Dom Kubrick Heather Monroe Wolf Zaddies (Tito Escondido & Che Cabrera) Daniel Moon Kevin Owens Unicornio Lucha Brothers (Penta El Zero M & Rey Fenix) Bayley Eli Everfly Tessa Blanchard Watts Fatu Los Luchas (Zokre & Phoenix Star) Miranda Alize Ju Dizz Mike Camden Douglas James Rico Dynamite Charlotte Flair Joey Ryan Hunter Freeman Hammerstone Anthony Idol Eddie Kingston Orange Cassidy Danny Divine Puma King Hyde Josef Samael Slice Boogie Jordan Clearwater Ruby Raze Priscilla Kelly

Numbers in brackets are 1st place votes.