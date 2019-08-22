Fight Club OC – 22 August 2019 – Quick Results

Roy Englebrecht Promotions presented Fight Club OC at The Hangar at the OC Fair in Costa Mesa, CA with a night of MMA and Boxing. Laura defeated Natalie Morgan to become the first Fight Club OC Women’s MMA Flyweight Champion. Also on the card, Michael Jacob Elmokdisi defeated Ernesto Leyva. Click for results from the MMA portion of the card.

Roy Englebrecht Promotions

Fight Club OC

August 22nd, 2019

The Hangar at the OC Fair

Costa Mesa, CA

*All bouts are sanctioned by the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC).*

Danny Silva (MMA Record: 1-0) defeated Paul Amaro (MMA Record: 3-6) via T.K.O. (Doctor Stoppage) at 3:09 of Round 2. Silva climbs to 2-0. Amaro falls to 3-7.

Michael Jacob Elmokdisi (MMA Record: 2-0) defeated Ernesto Leyva (MMA Record: 1-0) via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27). Elmokdisi climbs to 3-0. Leyva falls to 1-1.

Fight Club OC Women’s MMA Flyweight Championship Bout: Laura Gallardo (MMA Record: 1-0) defeated Natalie Morgan (MMA Record: 1-0) via T.K.O. (Strikes) at 2:46 of Round 1 to become the first ever Fight Club OC Women’s MMA Flyweight Champion. Gallardo climbs to 2-0. Morgan falls to 1-1.