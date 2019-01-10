Roy Englebrecht Promotions debuts the Gardens Casino Fight Night series on February 9th

Roy Englebrecht Promotions, the promoters of Fight Club OC, are launching a new event series at the Gardens Casino in Hawaiian Gardens, CA.

The first event of the new series, titled the Gardens Casino Fight Night, will take place on February 9th.

Roy Englebrecht Promotions issued the following statement on their website.

When Roy Englebrecht Promotions kicks off their new four date hybrid fight series at the ultra-modern Gardens Casino in Hawaiian Gardens, CA, fans will get to see some of the best undefeated boxing talent in Southern California as well as great mixed martial arts action. It will all happen on Saturday, February 9th in the Events Center with Opening Night for this new series titled the Gardens Casino Fight Night.

After more than three decades of delivering world-class combative sports events to fight fans in intimate settings throughout Southern California, Roy Englebrecht Promotions is thrilled to continue to raise the bar with this Fight Night series and will now be the only promotion in the country that promotes two regular scheduled hybrid fight series with the other being their Fight Club OC shows.

The February 9th show line up of boxers and MMA fighters were introduced today at a special Press Luncheon at the Gardens Casino. On the boxing side fight fans will see: undefeated 8-0 super middleweight out of Anaheim, Jonathan Esquivel; undefeated 9-0 super bantamweight Humberto “Filly” Rubalcava out of Westminster; 7-0 super featherweight Anthony Casillas out of South Gate; and1-0 bantamweight Anthony Ramirez out of Fontana. These four undefeated boxers will bring a perfect 25-0 record with 18 knockouts into the Events Center.

On the mixed martial arts portion of the show, fans will see a matchup of two Orange County warriors featured as 9-6 Mike Segura out of Laguna Hills faces 5-3 Kenny Quachfrom Santa Ana. In the other MMA matchup, it will be two fighters making their pro debuts with Long Beach’s Garrett Williams facing Hacienda Heights’ Ernesto Leyva.

“I am excited to bring our hybrid fight concept to the Events Center and its intimate setting of 1,000 seats,” said promoter Roy Englebrecht. “This exclusive agreement with the Gardens Casino and its General Manager Ron Sarabi allows us to focus on providing another quality fight series to the millions of fight fans in Southern California.”

The Gardens Casino Fight Night will launch its first of four shows on Saturday, February 9th at 7pm PST, with subsequent shows scheduled for Saturday, May 18th, Saturday, August 3rd, and Saturday, November 9th.

Tickets for all four Fight Night shows are on sale now at www.socafights.com.

With its $90 million renovation just a few years ago, The Gardens Casino is now a 200,000 square-foot structure and has one of the biggest card rooms in the world. With over 300 tables, daily tournaments, and multiple card game offerings, The Gardens Casino is an amazing entertainment stop in Southern California.

“All of us at The Gardens Casino are excited to bring professional boxing and the new Fight Night series to our completely remodeled casino in 2019. Roy Englebrecht Promotions is regarded as one of the top fight promotions companies in California and the eight-year success of their Fight Club OC shows warrants that claim,” stated Ron Sarabi, The Gardens Casino General Manager. “Knowing the quality of that Roy brings to all his shows I know that fans at our Gardens Casino Fight Night shows will get their money’s work of action. I can’t wait for opening night on Saturday, February 9th.”

Expected to compete on the February 9th event will be a trio of rising stars sporting a combined record of 24-0, as Jonathan Esquivel (8-0) of Anaheim, Orange County’s Humberto “Filly” Rubalcava (9-0) and Alexander “The Great” Enriquez (7-0) prepare to wow the crowd in Hawaiian Gardens.

“With commitments from these top prospects, I am convinced that with one of the best new sports bars in Southern California in the Triple 7 Sports Bar & Grill, allowing fight fans to come early for a great dinner or stay after the show for drinks that The Gardens Casino Fight Night shows will be the most fun you can have on a Saturday night in Southern California,” said Englebrecht.