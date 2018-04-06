Fight Club OC – 5 April 2018 – Quick Results

SoCal Fights (An Alliance MMA company) presented Fight Club OC at the Hangar at the O.C. Fair & Events Center in Costa Mesa, CA featuring a Boxing and MMA hybrid card. Click for MMA bout results and video.

Alliance MMA/SoCal Fights

Fight Club OC

April 5th, 2018

The Hangar at the OC Fair

Costa Mesa, CA

*All bouts sanctioned by the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC)*

Ian Butler (MMA Record: 3-4) defeated Cody Hall (MMA Record: 0-0, Pro Debut) via Unanimous Decision (30-26, 29-27, 29-27) (Referee: Michael Bell). Butler improves to 4-4. Hall falls to 0-1.

Lisa Mauldin (MMA Record: 0-0, Pro Debut) defeated Amanda Jones (MMA Record: 0-0, Pro Debut) via Split Decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29) (Referee: Michael Bell). Mauldin climbs to 1-0. Jones falls to 0-1.

Mike Segura (MMA Record: 8-5) defeated Shohei Yamamoto (MMA Record: 5-3) via Split Decision (30-27, 30-27, 28-29) (Referee: Michael Bell). Segura improves to 9-5. Yamamoto falls to 5-4.