Combate Americas to hold Combate Estrellas 1 weigh-ins on April 12th in Los Angeles

Combate Americas will be holding weigh-ins for Combate Estrellas 1 at Microsoft Square in Los Angeles, CA on April 12th, 2018 at 6:00pm. The Combate Estrellas 1 weigh-ins will also feature an appearance from former WWE superstar Alberto “El Patron” (formerly Alberto Del Rio). Combate Estrellas 1 will take place on April 13th at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, CA. Main card bouts will air on Univision and Univision Deportes Network.

The Combate Estrellas 1 main card will be headlined by a bantamweight rematch, as John “Sexi Mexi” Castaneda (MMA Record: 16-3) goes up against Marc “Lufo” Gomez (MMA Record: 21-11). The Combate Estrellas 1 main card will also feature the MMA debut of highly decorated world champion boxer Amanda Serrano (MMA Record: 0-0, Pro Debut). The multi-division champion will be stepping into the Combate Americas cage against Ere Ordoñez (MMA Record: 2-1). The main card for Combate Americas I on Univision and Univision Deportes Network will open with a featherweight bout as Jose “Froggy” Estrada (MMA Record: 4-1) goes up against. Rudy Moralees (MMA Record: 5-6).

Prelim bouts for Combate Estrellas 1 in Los Angeles are currently set include Rafa Garcia (MMA Record: 5-0) vs. former CXF Featherweight Champion Chase Gibson (MMA Record: 8-2), Paulina Granados (MMA Record: 4-3) vs. Sheila Padilla (Record: 3-2), Danny Ramirez (MMA Record: 6-3) vs. Erick Gonzalez (MMA Record: 7-2), Javier Garcia (MMA Record: 3-0) vs. Gabriel Green (MMA Record: 7-2), and Heinrich Wassmer (MMA Record: 6-2) vs. Michael Reyes (MMA Record: 3-4-1).

Weigh-ins for Combate Estrellas 1 are free and open to the public. Combate Estrellas 1 weigh-ins take place at Microsoft Square, located at LA Live in Downtown Los Angeles, CA on April 12th at 6:00pm.

Combate Estrellas 1 takes place at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, CA on April 13th, 2018 at 7:00pm. The Shrine Auditorium is located at 665 W Jefferson Blvd., Los Angeles, CA, 90007. Tickets are available at AXS.com. Main card bouts are will air on Univision and Univision Deportes Network. Check your local listings for airtime.

