UFC 241 – 17 August 2019 – Quick Results

Stipe Miocic defeated Daniel Cormier to become the new UFC Heavyweight Champion in the main event of UFC 241: Cormier vs. Miocic 2 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, CA on Saturday night. Also on the card, Nate Diaz defeated Anthony Pettis. Click for results.
Ultimate Fighting Championship
UFC 241: Cormier vs. Miocic 2
August 17th, 2019
Honda Center
Anaheim, CA
Attendance: 17,304
Gate: $3,237,032 (Sets new record for the highest live gate for MMA in California)
*All bouts were sanctioned by the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC).*
Early Prelims (Streamed live on UFC Fight Pass)
Sabina Mazo defeated Shana Dobson via Unanimous Decision (30-24, 30-25, 30-25)
Kyung Ho Kang defeated Brandon Davis via Split Decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)
Hannah Cifers defeated Jodie Esquibel via Unanimous Decision (30-28, 30-27, 30-27)
Prelims (Aired live on ESPN)
Casey Kenney defeated Manny Bermudez via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Drakkar Klose defeated Christos Giagos via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Cory Sandhagen def Raphael Assunção via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
Khama Worthy defeated Devonte Smith via TKO (Punches) at 4:15 of Round 1.
WORTHY PULLS OFF THE HUGE UPSET!@TheDeathStar_1 KOs Smith in the first round! Wow! #UFC241 pic.twitter.com/0VHe5HD5h8
— UFC (@ufc) August 18, 2019
Main Card (Streamed live on ESPN+ PPV)
Derek Brunson defeated Ian Heinisch via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Sodiq Yusuff defeated Gabriel Benítez via Knockout (Punches) at 4:14 of Round 1.
Paulo Costa defeated Yoel Romero via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Nate Diaz defeated Anthony Pettis via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
DIAZ IS GOING OFF!#UFC241 pic.twitter.com/BxawfsNBnp
— UFC (@ufc) August 18, 2019
Stipe Miocic defeated Daniel Cormier via Knockout (Punches) at 4:09 of Round 4 to become the new UFC Heavyweight Champion. This is Stipe’s second reign as UFC Heavyweight Champion. This was Cormier’s second title defense.
Bonus Awards
Each of the following fighters received $50,000 in award money from the UFC.
Fight of the Night: Paulo Costa and Yoel Romero for their main card fight.
Performance of the Night: Khama Worthy for his 1st Round TKO victory over Devonte Smith on the prelims.
Performance of the Night: Stipe Miocic for his 4th Round Knockout victory over Daniel Cormier in the main event to become the UFC Heavyweight Champion for a second time.
Be the first to comment on "UFC 241 – 17 August 2019 – Quick Results"