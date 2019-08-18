UFC 241 – 17 August 2019 – Quick Results

Stipe Miocic defeated Daniel Cormier to become the new UFC Heavyweight Champion in the main event of UFC 241: Cormier vs. Miocic 2 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, CA on Saturday night. Also on the card, Nate Diaz defeated Anthony Pettis. Click for results.

Ultimate Fighting Championship

UFC 241: Cormier vs. Miocic 2

August 17th, 2019

Honda Center

Anaheim, CA

Attendance: 17,304

Gate: $3,237,032 (Sets new record for the highest live gate for MMA in California)

*All bouts were sanctioned by the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC).*

Early Prelims (Streamed live on UFC Fight Pass)

Sabina Mazo defeated Shana Dobson via Unanimous Decision (30-24, 30-25, 30-25)

Kyung Ho Kang defeated Brandon Davis via Split Decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Hannah Cifers defeated Jodie Esquibel via Unanimous Decision (30-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Prelims (Aired live on ESPN)

Casey Kenney defeated Manny Bermudez via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Drakkar Klose defeated Christos Giagos via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Cory Sandhagen def Raphael Assunção via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Khama Worthy defeated Devonte Smith via TKO (Punches) at 4:15 of Round 1.

WORTHY PULLS OFF THE HUGE UPSET!@TheDeathStar_1 KOs Smith in the first round! Wow! #UFC241 pic.twitter.com/0VHe5HD5h8 — UFC (@ufc) August 18, 2019

Main Card (Streamed live on ESPN+ PPV)

Derek Brunson defeated Ian Heinisch via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Sodiq Yusuff defeated Gabriel Benítez via Knockout (Punches) at 4:14 of Round 1.

Paulo Costa defeated Yoel Romero via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Nate Diaz defeated Anthony Pettis via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Stipe Miocic defeated Daniel Cormier via Knockout (Punches) at 4:09 of Round 4 to become the new UFC Heavyweight Champion. This is Stipe’s second reign as UFC Heavyweight Champion. This was Cormier’s second title defense.

Bonus Awards

Each of the following fighters received $50,000 in award money from the UFC.

Fight of the Night: Paulo Costa and Yoel Romero for their main card fight.

Performance of the Night: Khama Worthy for his 1st Round TKO victory over Devonte Smith on the prelims.

Performance of the Night: Stipe Miocic for his 4th Round Knockout victory over Daniel Cormier in the main event to become the UFC Heavyweight Champion for a second time.