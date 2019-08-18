Expo Lucha – Legends of Lucha Libre – 18 August 2019 – Results

Dr. Wagner Jr., Octagon, & Tinieblas defeated Pirata Morgan, Fuerza Guerrera, & Misterioso Jr. In the main event of Expo Lucha’s Legends of Lucha Libre event in San Diego. Click for full results.

Expo Lucha

Legends of Lucha Libre

August 18, 2019

Harry West Gymnasium

San Diego, CA

Lucha Homies (Lil Cholo & Mariachi Loco) over Los Luchas (Zokre & Phoenix Star) to retain the VWE Tag Team Championship. [10’42]

Bobby Lee Jr. & Gallo Tapado Jr. over El Jalisco & Pakal in two out of three falls. [6’28]

Mini Halcon & Payacito over ??? & ???. [6’35]

Bestia 666, Damian 666, & Kaoz over Piloto Suicida, Acero Dorado, & Shamu Jr. [10’24]

Solar & Solar Jr over Angel Blanco Jr. & Tonga Kid. [12’51]

Dr. Wagner Jr., Octagon, & Tinieblas w/ Alushe over Pirata Morgan, Fuerza Guerrera, & Misterioso Jr. [11’13]