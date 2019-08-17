Expo Lucha – Lucha Society X – 17 August 2019 – Results

The Lucha Brothers defeated Teddy Hart and Jack Evans in the main event of Expo Lucha’s Lucha Society X: Solo Una Noche in San Diego, CA. Click for full results.

Expo Lucha

Lucha Society X: Solo Una Noche

August 17, 2019

Harry West Gymnasium

San Diego, CA

Los Luchas (Phoenix Star & Zokre) over RockNES Monsters (BHK & Yuma). [15’18]

Joey Ryan & Rudy Raze over Peter Avalon & Shotzi Blackheart. [9’51]

Drago & Aerostar over Aeroboy & Septimo Dragon. [7’57]

Deimos & Psicosis over Ryan Kidd & Daga. [12’04]

Sinn Bodhi over Mr Aguila to retain the OVW Anarchy Championship. [9’08]

Juventud Guerrera over Flamita, Rey Horus, and TJ Perkins. [10’04]

Adrian Quest over Mariachi Loco, Lil Cholo, Mr Iguana, Dragon Yuki, Serpentico, Ultimo Panda, Human Tornado, Disco Inferno, Black Taurus, Tyler Bateman, Laredo Kid, El Snowflake, La Mascara, Orlaculo, Tialgo, and Dirty Ron McDonald in an elimination match. [32’26]

The Lucha Bros (Penta Zero M & Rey Fenix) over Teddy Hart & Jack Evans. [13’05]