Expo Lucha – Viva La Lucha – 17 August 2019 – Results

Warbeast defeated American Guns to retain the PCW Ultra and Defy Tag Team Championship in the main event of Expo Lucha’s Viva La Lucha event as part of Expo Lucha in San Diego, CA. Click for full results.



Expo Lucha

Viva La Lucha

August 17, 2019

Harry West Gymnasium

San Diego, CA

Andy Brown over Matt Vandagriff. [4’40]

Saieve Al Sabah over Douglas James to retain the Fest Wrestling Championship. [9’16]

Rayo Plateado & Athena over Psycho Queen & Shooter Estrella. [9’29]

Antonio San Francisco over Mad 1 to retain the Laredo Wrestling United Pure Wrestling Championship. [5’02]

Septimo Dragon & ???? over ???? & ????. [10’12]

Vipress over Shotzi Blackheart. [7’18]

Adrian Quest, Aeroboy, & Fuego Del Sol over Daniel Moon, Mike Camden, & Hunter Freeman. [12’25]

Warbeast (Josef Samael & Jacob Fatu) over American Guns (Ethan HD & Mike Santiago) to retain the PCW Ultra and Defy Tag Team Championships. [8’43]