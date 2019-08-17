Teal Piper signs with WOW – Women of Wrestling

Teal Piper, the daughter of wrestling legend and Southern California Pro-Wrestling Hall of Famer Roddy Piper has signed with WOW – Women of Wrestling as set to debut for the promotion at their September television tapings in downtown Los Angeles. This comes after it was announced that Piper would be taking part in AEW’s women’s Casino Battle Royal at the their August 31 pay-per-view All Out in Chicago, IL.

Piper has been training at WOW’s training center in Long Beach under Selina Majors.

Here is the promotion’s full press release:

Los Angeles, CA (August 17, 2019) – Jeanie Buss, owner of the groundbreaking all-female wrestling promotion WOW – Women Of Wrestling, announced today that Teal Piper, daughter of beloved pro wrestling trailblazer Rowdy Roddy Piper, is the newest Superhero to join WOW’s expanding roster. Piper will make her professional wrestling debut for WOW at its September 18 & 19 live events in Los Angeles at the Belasco Theater. Following in the footsteps of fellow wrestling legacy and current WOW Champion Tessa Blanchard, who signed with the promotion in 2018, Piper expects to make her mark by delivering bombastic promo skills that not only resembles her father’s famous persona, but will surely create a new generation of Piper fans.

As the talented daughter of the man Ric Flair once called “the most gifted entertainer in the history of professional wrestling,” Piper knows what it takes to put on an unforgettable show. As an actress, she has appeared alongside her father in films such as The Portal and Lights Out . She is also a singer-songwriter with an album set to drop very soon. In 2016, Piper and her brother Colt Toombs Piper completed their father’s unfinished autobiography, Rowdy: The Roddy Piper Story , which he had begun writing shortly before his death.

To prepare for her first foray into WOW ’s competitive ranks, Piper is honing her skills inside the squared circle at the WOW training center in Long Beach, CA, under the guidance of head trainer Selina Majors .

“Wrestling has always been a part of me, and while no one can ever replace my dad, I hope to make sure no one ever forgets him,” said Piper.

“WOW is proud to welcome Teal on board as the newest member of our family of Superheroes,” Buss said. “Her father, Roddy, left an indelible mark not only on wrestling, but on countless fans across the world. His spirit is alive and well within her, and the drive she has shown during her training sessions has been truly incredible to watch. WOW is honored to join Teal on her journey, as she pays tribute to Roddy’s legacy while blazing a new trail that is entirely her own.”

WOW – Women Of Wrestling returns for its second season on a new night and time, premiering Saturday, September 7 at 8pE only on AXS TV . The expanded upcoming 24-episode season finds the trailblazing promotion back with a vengeance as a slate of new Superheroes and returning superstars vie to pry WOW’s coveted crown from reigning champion Tessa Blanchard and an intense tournament is announced to crown new WOW Tag-Team Champions. WOW innovator David McLane and Steven Dickey will be on hand to provide analysis and commentary. Fans can relive all the hard-hitting action and blockbuster drama of season one in a special encore event featuring each complete episode from WOW’s inaugural campaign—airing every Saturday at 8pE, leading up to the highly anticipated season two premiere.

The WOW live event tapings are set for September 18 and September 19, in downtown Los Angeles at the famed Belasco Theater.