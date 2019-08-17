Crimson Crown Wrestling – 16 August 2019 – Quick Results

Matt Tremont defeated Ludark Shaitan in the finals of Crimson Cup III tournament at Crimson Crown Wrestling’s August 16 event in South Gate, CA. Click for full results.

Crimson Crown Wrestling

Crimson Cup 3

August 16, 2019

American Legion Hall Post #335

South Gate, CA

Ludark Shaitan & Homeless Jimmy defeated Gweedo & Carnage in a Tijuana Tag-Team Death Match to advance in the Crimson Cup III tournament.

Supreme & Bestia 666 defeated Damien 666 & Rey Basura in a Summertime Samhain Savagery Death Match to advance in the Crimson Cup III tournament.

Matt Tremont & Markus Crane defeated Just Two Tools (Randi West & Casanova Valentine) in a Home Improvement Death Match to advance in the Crimson Cup III tournament.

Robby Phoenix defeated Ray Romero, Jr. in a non-tournament match.

Ludark Shaitan defeated Bestia 666 and Markus Crane in a Fans Bring The Weapons Elimination Death Match to advance to the finals of the Crimson Cup III tournament.

Matt Tremont defeated Supreme and Homeless Jimmy to advance to the finals of the Crimson Cup III tournament.

Matt Tremont defeated Ludark Shaitan to win the Crimson Cup III tournament.