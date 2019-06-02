CCW – 01 June 2019 – Results

Aidan Blackhart defeated BC Killer in a barbed-wire ropes death match for the main event of CCW’s June 1 event in San Fernando, CA. Click for full results.
Crimson Crown Wrestling
Thy Kingdom Come
June 1, 2019
VFW Post #3834
San Fernando, CA
Funnybone over Daniel Torch and Human Tornado.
Mike James over Alonzo Alvarez.
Fallout Boyz (Zack & Ezra) over Rik Luxury & Biagio Crescenzo.
Max The Impaler over Vipress.
Robby Phoenix over Zach Cooper.
Diablo Azteca, Insaniac & Pinky Santino over Koto Hiro, Redbat & Iron Manzi.
Funnybone over Super Beast.
Homeless Jimmy over Terex.
Gino Barrera over Marriah Moreno.
The Stoner Bros. (Rick Scott Stoner & Scott Rick Stoner) over The Rejects (John Wayne Murdoch & Reed Bentley).
Aidan Blackhart over BC Killer in a barbed-wire ropes death match.
