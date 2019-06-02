CCW – 01 June 2019 – Results

Aidan Blackhart defeated BC Killer in a barbed-wire ropes death match for the main event of CCW’s June 1 event in San Fernando, CA. Click for full results.

Crimson Crown Wrestling

Thy Kingdom Come

June 1, 2019

VFW Post #3834

San Fernando, CA

Funnybone over Daniel Torch and Human Tornado.

Mike James over Alonzo Alvarez.

Fallout Boyz (Zack & Ezra) over Rik Luxury & Biagio Crescenzo.

Max The Impaler over Vipress.

Robby Phoenix over Zach Cooper.

Diablo Azteca, Insaniac & Pinky Santino over Koto Hiro, Redbat & Iron Manzi.

Funnybone over Super Beast.

Homeless Jimmy over Terex.

Gino Barrera over Marriah Moreno.

The Stoner Bros. (Rick Scott Stoner & Scott Rick Stoner) over The Rejects (John Wayne Murdoch & Reed Bentley).

Aidan Blackhart over BC Killer in a barbed-wire ropes death match.