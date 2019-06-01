LA Lucha – 31 May 2019 – Results

DoomFly (Eli Everfly and Delilah Doom) defeated Pump Patrol (Curt Matthews and Jared Wayne) to retain the Rival Pro Tag-Team Championship in the main event of LA Lucha’s May 31 show in Huntington Park. Click for full results.

LA Lucha

Appetite for Destruction

May 31, 2019

Puro Lucha Dojo

Huntington Park, CA

Danny Limelight over Blanco Loco, Rey Leon, and Daniel Moon.

Zach Cooper vs. Joey Ozbourne went to a draw.

Ruby Raze over Ellie and Shotzi Blackheart.

Adrian Quest over Sonico.

Super Crazy over Bestia 666.

Andy Brown over Curt Stallion.

DoomFly (Eli Everfly & Delilah Doom) over Pump Patrol (Curt Matthews & Jared Wayne) to retain the Rival Pro Tag-Team Championship.

Credit: Shawn Scoville