Rival Pro – 21 April 2018 – Quick Results

Willie Mack defeated Douglas James to retain the Rival Pro Heavyweight title in the main event of Rival Pro’s April 21 show in Pomona. Click for full results.

Rival Pro

High Stakes

April 21, 2018

Finish Line Bar & Grill

Pomona, CA

The Human Tornado & Dicky Mayer over Keegan Brettle.



Rival Pro Tag Team Tournament

The Stoner Brothers (Rick Scott and Scott Rick) over Ju Dizz & D’marco Wilson and The Feelyons (Senior Buttons & Osiris Mittens) to advance.



Rival Pro Tag Team Tournament

Ruby Raze & Bad Dude Tito over AK Rambe (KC Douglas & Michael Hopkins) to advance.



Adrian Quest over “Uptown” Andy Brown.



Rival Pro Tag Team Tournament

Doomfly (Eli Everfly & Delilah Doom) over Aerial Instinct (Lucas Riley & Jake Atlas) to advance.



Willie Mack over Douglas James to retain the Rival Pro championship.

Credit: Mike Draven.