CXF 12 – 21 April 2018 – Quick Results

California Xtreme Fighting

CXF 12: Burbank Beatdown

April 21st, 2018

Burbank Marriot Convention Center

Burbank, CA

*All bouts were sanctioned by the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC).*

Jose Marroquin (MMA Record: 3-1) defeated Jon Saroyan (0-0, Professional MMA Debut) via T.K.O. in Round 1. Marroquin improves to 4-1. Saroyan falls to 0-1.

Mark Alvidrez (MMA Record: 0-2) defeated Jose Aparicio (0-0, Professional MMA Debut) via Submission (Armbar) in Round 1. Alvidrez improves to 1-2. Aparicio falls to 0-1.

Tigran Grigoryan (MMA Record: 0-1) defeated Donte Stubbs (MMA Record: 3-2) bia Submission (Armbar) in Round 1. Grigoryan improves to 1-1. Stubbs falls to 3-3.

Arutjun Pogosjan (MMA Record: 2-0) defeated Arian Sharifi (MMA Record: 4-0) via T.K.O. in Round 1. Pogosjan climbs to 3-0. Sharifi falls to 4-1.

Mike Jasper (MMA Record: 12-4) defeated Justin Baesman (MMA Record: 15-16-1) via T.K.O. in Round 1. Jasper improves to 13-4. Baesman falls to 15-17-1.

Serob Minasyan (MMA Record: 8-11) defeated Spike Carlyle (MMA Record: 4-0) via Split Decision. Minasyan improves to 9-11. Carlyle falls to 4-1.

Estevan Payan (MMA Record: 16-12) defeated Dominic Clark (MMA Record: 11-7) via T.K.O. in Round 2 to become the CXF Lightweight Champion. Payan improves to 17-12. Clark falls to 11-8.

David Roberts (MMA Record: 1-0) defeated Raul Mota (0-0, Professional MMA Debut) via K.O. in Round 1. Roberts climbs to 2-0. Mota falls to 0-1.

Georgie Garcia (MMA Record: 7-3) defeated Chris Beal (MMA Record: 10-6) via Majority Decision to become the CXF Bantamweight Champion. Garcia improves to 8-3. Beal falls to 10-7.

Edmen Shahbazyan (MMA Record: 5-0) defeated Daniel McWilliams (MMA Record: 17-38) via T.K.O. at 0:30 of Round 1. Shahbazyan climbs to 6-0. McWilliams falls to 17-39.

A.J. Bryant (MMA Record: 7-2) defeated Brian Del Rosario (MMA Record: 3-0) via Unanimous Decision to become the new CXF Featherweight Champion. Bryant improves to 8-2. Del Rosario falls to 3-1.

Note:

Georgie Garcia’s title victory makes him a two-division champion in CXF, holding both the Flyweight and Bantamweight Championships.