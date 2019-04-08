Shawne Merriman is launching Lights Out Xtreme Fighting MMA league, first event is May 11 in Burbank

Former San Diego Charger Shawne Merriman has teamed with Steven Bash and George Bastrmajyan to form Lights Out Xtreme Fighting. The new promotion is a reimigination of California Xtreme Fighting and will be holding its first event under the new name on May 11, 2019, at the Burbank Marriot Events Center.

Despite the name change and the addition of Merriman to the ownership group all of the CXF Championships will carry over into the new promotion, and the May 11 event will feature three championship bouts.

Here is the press release from Lights Out Xtreme Fighting:

NFL legend Shawne ‘Lights Out’ Merriman has joined the team that brought you years of thrilling California Xtreme Fighting MMA action to form Lights Out Xtreme Fighting. Lights Out Xtreme Fighting Presented by Amethyst Beverage will rip the baton from CXFand hit the ground pounding with THREE championship title bouts on its very first show Saturday, May 11, 2019 at the Burbank Marriot Events Center. First, former CXF Bantamweight Champion Alfred “The Fearless” Khashakyan (8-4 MMA) returns to familiar but hostile territory in a watershed bout with Albert “The Warrior” Morales (8-5 MMA). Morales put on a dominating display in his promotional debut at CXF 17 but will certainly need to be at his best when he steps into the Lights Outcage with the heavy-handed Khashakyan. Expect fireworks from the opening bell with a potential “Lights Out” moment for one of these two. Next, it will either be redemption or repetition in a thunderous matchup for the Lights Out heavyweight crown as “The Brown Tiger” Mike Quintero (5-1 MMA) defends the belt he inherited at CXF 16against the man he originally won it from, Jack “The Outlaw” May (10-6 MMA). Controversy surrounds the first meeting between these two as it appeared that May went to sleep from a Quintero choke hold at the end of the first round, only to bounce back to his feet and protest Referee Mike Bell’s stoppage. Eager to set the record straight, May has been pining for a rematch with Quintero motivated to prove the last win was not a fluke. There is no love lost between these two heavyweights so make sure you have your popcorn ready as this fight is going to be amazing. Rounding out the title bout trifecta, incumbent Dominic “All Day” Clark (13-8 MMA) looks to secure his foothold on the Lights Out lightweight division when he takes on hard charging prospect Arut “Prime Time” Pogosjan (6-2 MMA). Pogosjan is currently riding a two-fight win streak and has been chomping at the bit for his shot at a title. Expect all hell to break loose when these well-rounded 155lb beasts knuckle up and throw down for the Lights Out XF lightweight title. In addition to the three title bouts, an amazing top to bottom undercard will be announced in the upcoming days. Tickets to Lights Out Xtreme Fighting Presented by Amethyst Beverage are on sale at www.LightsOutXF.com or at the Burbank Marriott Events Center box office the night of the show. Doors Open at 6:00pm; First Bout at 7:00pm All bouts are subject to change.

The event is also scheduled to be aired via tape delay on Fox Sports West and Primeticket within a week of taking place.

Stay tuned to SoCalUncensored.com for more info on the event as it becomes available.