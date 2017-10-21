Matches announced for Rival Pro’s “Dead on ArRival” on October 27th

Rival Pro has announced the card for their next show, Dead on ArRival, on October 27th at Characters in Pomona.

The main event of the show will see Brian Cage issue an open challenge, with the winner being declared the number one contender for the Rival Pro Undisputed champion. Cage, who was defeated by Scorpio Sky on the promotion’s debut show, was set to have a rematch with Sky but in a video posted by the promotion Cage claimed Sky wasn’t able to stay for the main event as he “has to go change his diaper.” With Sky out of the match, Cage stated he will face “anyone who’s man enough to accept the challenge.”

In a first time ever match, Jeff Cobb will be facing Brody King. This match has been announced several times before at other promotions but due to various circumstances has never happened. I have been told this time the match is 100% confirmed.

Also scheduled for the show is an interspecies match between Luchasaurus and Super Panda; H.A.T.E (Peter Avalon & Pinky) versus Ju Dizz and Human Tornado; Jorel Nelson versus Adrian Quest; and three-way between Scorpio Sky, The Vegan Superman Jacob Diez, and Ricky Mandel.

Rival Pro’s Dead on ArRival will be taking place October 27th at 9:00 pm at Characters in Pomona, CA. Tickets are on sale now at https://www.purplepass.com/RivalProDOA. Be advised that this is an ages 21 and up event.

