Crimson Crown – 23 February 2019 – Results

Neil Diamond Cutter defeated Matt Tremont in a fans bring weapons match for the main event of Crimson Crown Wrestling’s Bleeding Hearts in South Gate, CA. Click for full results.

Crimson Crown Wrestling

Bleeding Hearts

February 23, 2019

American Legion #335

South Gate, CA

Stoner Brothers (Rick Scott & Scott Rick) over Petrov Rozhenko & Vladmir Potemkin.

Homeless Jimmy over Mike Rayne, Sledge, and Funny Bone.

Terex over Michael Kruger.

Super Beast over The Insaniac and Da Shade.

Gino Rivera over Bob Evans.

Mariah Moreno over Kimberly Diemond.

BC Killer over SHLAK in a four corners of pain match.

Aidan Blackhart over Shane Mercer in a gussets and log cabins match.

Neil Diamond Cutter over Matt Tremont in a fans bring weapons match.

Note: The promotion was known as Blood Brothers Pro Wrestling prior to this event.