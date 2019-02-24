ONE Championship to hold open workout event on Tuesday, February 26th in Los Angeles

ONE Championship will be holding an open workout event on Tuesday in Los Angeles as part of its U.S. media tour.

The Los Angeles event, which is scheduled to take place at Clube LA Gym, will feature open-mat demonstrations hosted by Demetrious Johnson, Eddie Alvarez, and Sage Northcutt. Johnson and Alvarez are both scheduled to make their ONE Championship debuts on March 30, 2019, at ONE Championship: A New Era in Tokyo, Japan. Johnson is currently scheduled to face Yuya Wakamatsu in a Flyweight Grand-Prix Quarter-Final bout. Alvarez will be taking part in a Lightweight Grand-Prix Quarter-Final bout against Timofey Nastyukhin.

ONE Championship Vice Presidents Miesha Tate and Rich Franklin are also being advertised as appearing at the Los Angeles event on Tuesday afternoon.

ONE Championship will also be holding media events in Seattle and Las Vegas as part of the tour. The Seattle event will take place at the Southwest Boys & Girls Club on February 25th. Demetrious Johnson is scheduled to appear at the event. On February 28th, ONE Championship will hold a media event in Las Vegas at Xtreme Couture.

The Los Angeles event is free and open to the public. Fans, photographers, and media are encouraged to RSVP for the event if they plan on attending. Anyone looking to attend the Los Angeles event can RSVP here.

ONE Championship’s Los Angeles open workout event takes place at Clube LA Gym. Clube LA Gym is located at 1489 E 4th St #101, Los Angeles, CA 90033. Registration will begin at 2:00 PM. The event will begin at 2:30 PM.

ONE Championship events can be seen on B/R Live as part of the promotion’s multi-year deal with Turner Sports. Twelve episodes of one-hour re-airs of ONE Championship events will also be airing on TNT as part of the deal.

