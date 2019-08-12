UFC 241 Fight Week events in Anaheim announced

The Ultimate Fighting Championship has announced its schedule of public events for UFC 241 Fight Week, leading up to Saturday night’s UFC 241 event at the Honda Center in Anaheim, CA.

The UFC will kick-off UFC 241 Fight Week public activities with the UFC 241 Open Workouts at the Honda Center on Wednesday, August 14th on the arena floor. Doors will open to the public at 2:00 pm. The event will begin at 3:30 pm, with UFC Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier starting off the open workouts. At 3:50 pm, Anthony Pettis will follow Cormier. Following Pettis, Stipe Miocic will hold his open workout at 4:10 pm. At 4:30 pm, Nate Diaz will close out the event with his open workout. The UFC 241 Open Workouts are free and open to the public.

On Friday, August 16th, the UFC will be holding the UFC 241 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins at the Anaheim Convention Center & Arena. Doors will open to the public at 1:00 pm, with the weigh-in ceremony set to begin at 2:00 pm. The UFC 241 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins will also be free and open to the public.

On Saturday, August 17th, the UFC will be holding the UFC 241: Fan Experience in Parking Lot 2 at the Honda Center prior to UFC 241. This event will be free and open to the public. The event will begin at 12:00 pm and end at 4:00 pm. The UFC 241: Fan Experience will feature several meet-and-greets with UFC fighters and personalities. Fans can also purchase official UFC merchandise at the UFC 241 Fan Experience. No ticket purchase for UFC 241 is required to attend this event.

UFC 241 takes place on Saturday, August 17th at the Honda Center in Anaheim, CA, featuring UFC Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier vs. Stipe Miocic, and Nate Diaz vs. Anthony Pettis. A limited number of tickets for the event are still available through Ticketmaster.com.

