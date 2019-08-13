Brackets and opening round matches announced for NJPW’s 2019 Super J-Cup

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the brackets and opening round matches for the 2019 Super J-Cup. In addition, NJPW has confirmed Will Ospreay, Robbie Eagles, and El Phantasmo as the last three entrants in the tournament.

The opening round of the tournament will be taking place on August 22 in Tacoma, WA.

The main event for the opening round in Tacoma will see Will Ospreay take on The Amazing Red. In the semi-main event SHO will take on Taiji Ishimori.

Here is the complete list of opening round matches:

Will Ospreay vs. Amazing Red

SHO vs. Taiji Ishimori

Clark Connors vs. TJP

Robbie Eagles vs. El Phantasmo

Ryusuke Taguchi vs. Jonathan Gresham

YOH vs. Dragon Lee

Caristico vs. BUSHI

Rocky Romero vs. Soberano Jr.

Here is the full bracket for the 2019 Super J-Cup:

The second-round will take place on August 24 in San Francisco, CA. The semifinals and the finals will take place on August 25 in Long Beach, CA at the Walter Pyramid.

The entire 2019 Super J-Cup will be taped for NJPW’s streaming service, New Japan World, to air in September.

In addition to the opening round matches and brackets, NJPW announced details for meet and greets with the wrestlers for all three nights of the tournament.

August 22, Tacoma 4PM: Robbie Eagles, Dragon Lee August 24, San Francisco 4PM: Juice Robinson, Will Ospreay, Ryusuke Taguchi August 25, Long Beach 1PM: Tetsuya Naito, TJP, Amazing Red

2PM: BUSHI, Roppongi 3K (SHO, YOH & Rocky Romero group meet) Tickets are on sale on Thursday August 15 at noon PDT Ticket prices Solo meet and greets: $25 per wrestler. Roppongi 3K: $50 for the group of three. Meet and greet ticket links Tacoma: https://sjc2019mngseattle.eventbrite.com/ San Francisco: https://sjc2019mngsf.eventbrite.com/ Long Beach: https://sjc2019mngla.eventbrite.com/ Long beach fans can purchase a VIP Pass for all five (5) Meet & Greet sessions is also available for $150. VIP Pass holders can skip lines to meet all of your favorite wrestlers.

This year will be the eighth edition of the Super J-Cup, having been first held in 1994, and the first time the tournament has been held in the United States.

The previous winners of the Super J-Cup tournament are Chris Benoit as Wild Pegasus (1994), Jushin Thunder Liger (1995, 2000) Naomichi Marufuji (2004, 2009) and Kushida (2016). Aside from NJPW, the other promotions that have hosted previous Super-J Cup tournaments are Wrestle Association R, Michinoku Pro, and Osaka Pro Wrestling.

Ticket information for the events is available at https://www.njpw1972.com/sjc19/.